ROME CITY — Chautauqua Days this weekend will honor the birthday of Sylvan Lake’s most famous resident, 20th century author Gene Stratton-Porter, with a celebration of music, literature and the arts.
Festivities kick off Friday night with a Lyrics at Lakeside concert with the band “Here Nor There” in Lakeside Park. The band is a multi-genre, four-piece band based in Indiana that features rock, funk and bluegrass music in both original compositions and covers of other songs. Concert-goers may listen in the park, or drive their boats near the shore of Sylvan Lake to listen from the water.
On Saturday, a Kids Block Party takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rome City Town Hall.
The Chautauqua Days Parade begins at 4 p.m., with lineup at 2:30 p.m. on Martin Street near Rome City Elementary School. The parade will follow Front Street to S.R. 9 to Grant Street.
After the parade, the Over the Dam Duck Race will take place at the spillway. Buy a plastic duck for $5 and watch its progress over the dam to win one of several prizes.
The Rome City American Legion Post is serving beef egg rolls from 4 p.m. until they’re gone. The Junk Yard Band wraps up the evening with live music from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday, a boat parade takes place at 1 p.m. on Sylvan Lake. The parade may be viewed from Lakeside Park.
