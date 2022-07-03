INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of lawmakers meeting late this month with plans to likely restrict abortion access in the state, the Indiana Department of Health's annual report showed an 8.5% increase in the produce in 2021.
The increase resulting in the state hitting the highest one-year mark since 2012.
The state released its annual "Terminated Pregnancy Report" on Friday, detailing the use, statistics and demographics about abortion services in Indiana.
It's the second year that Indiana saw an uptick in abortion utilization, after the state saw a modest increase from 2019 to 2020.
In total, Indiana had 8,414 pregnancies terminated in 2021, an 8.5% increase from 2020's total of 7,756. The 2021 total was the highest one-year amount since 2012, when the state had 8,808 abortion.
Of the 8,414 abortions in 2021, 7,949 were for Hoosiers, with 465 cases being women from out of state. Of those out-of-state women coming to Indiana, 264 were from Kentucky, 71 from Illinois, 56 from Michigan, 40 from Ohio, 11 from Tennessee and the remaining 23 from other states.
In the local area, 325 abortions were women from Allen County, followed by 15 from Noble County, 12 in Whitley County, eight from Steuben County, six in DeKalb County and three in LaGrange County.
Despite the uptick, abortions in Indiana have been in long-range decline. In 2000, the earliest year available in the state's Terminated Pregnancy Report database, Indiana has 12,272 abortions that year, the highest one-year total since.
Indiana recorded 80,141 live births in 2021, so abortions represented about 10.5% of total births for the year.
As was the case in 2020, almost all of the abortions completed in Indiana occurred in the first trimester, with the majority happening before eight weeks of pregnancy.
Of the total, 68.09% of abortions were completed before eight weeks, with 30.67% completed between weeks nine through 13. Just 0.84% occurred between weeks 14-20 and only 0.4% occurring at or after week 21.
As pregnancy is calculated as time since a woman's last menstruation, a woman is considered four weeks pregnant at the time of her first missed period, meaning more than two-thirds of women terminated their pregnancy within one month of missing their period.
Chemical abortions completed with prescription medication made up the majority of abortions conducted in Indiana in 2021 at about 57%, with surgical termination accounted for 43%.
The average age of women seeking abortion in 2021 was 27 years old, with a median age of 26.
As was the case in 2020, abortion in 2021 was most common among the youngest Hoosiers.
Women younger than 16 has the narrowest ratio of abortions per birth — 67 abortions compared to 151 birth — for a rate of one abortion per 2.25 births. The ratio for teens 16-17 was one abortion per 4.91 births; and one abortion per 5.89 births for those 18-19.
Abortion was the least common for women 30-34, at one abortion per 13.26 births.
About 49% of the women seeking an abortion were white as compared to 35% who were Black. Indiana's population is about 85% white and only 10% Black, with Black women making up a disproportionately larger share of the total.
Similar to 2020, about 86% of the women seeking an abortion in Indiana in 2021 were unmarried.
When looking at education level, higher-educated women have fewer abortions compared to their percentage of the population, while lower-educated women are more likely to have a pregnancy terminated.
Of the women seeking abortion in 2021, 63% already have at least one other currently living child at home. Of those, 2,066 women had one child, 1,794 already had two children and 1,440 had three or more children at home already.
About 20% of the women who sought an abortion had previously had a miscarriage, while about 69% of the women in 2021 were having an abortion for the first time.
Indiana had seven clinics providing abortion services, located in Merrillville, Lafayette, Bloomington, South Bend and Indianapolis (three locations). Eighty-eight abortions in 2021 were performed at six acute-care hospitals in Indiana.
Of the 8,414 abortions completed in 2021, only 49 reported complications, with the most common being "retained product" in 30 cases from a chemical abortion that did not fully terminate. Serious complications include hemorrhage, lacerations or infection occurred in only 12 cases.
Zero women died due to complications from having an abortion.
Abortion numbers are almost certainly going to drop in 2022 as Indiana lawmakers are preparing to meet to restrict access in the state during a special session starting on July 25.
Following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned about 50 years of precedent under Roe v. Wade, the court decided that abortion restrictions are a matter to be decided by the states and not set by the federal government.
Several states had "trigger" laws in place that immediately restricted abortion access following an overturn of Roe v. Wade, but Indiana was not one of them. Neighboring Ohio and Kentucky have more immediately shut down access to abortion, resulting in more women crossing state lines in recent weeks to seek an abortion in Indiana while the procedure is still legal and available here.
That's not likely to be the case for long. The Republican supermajority in Indiana is expected to curtail abortion access in Indiana, with the open question being by how much?
Lawmakers could dial back abortion to before 15 weeks as some states have considered, although as almost every abortion in the state occurs before that point it would have little impact on the state's statistics.
If the state were to enact "heartbeat" bills as some states have done, setting the cutoff at the first sign of detectable fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks, the state would likely see a severe dropoff in abortions.
Other lawmakers are likely to push for a full ban — Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, for example, said he would support no access to abortion at any point after conception except in cases of very narrow exceptions — with debate likely to occur over whether Indiana offers any exception cases such as instances where the mother's life is at risk, cases of rape, molestation or incest, or cases of fetal nonviability.
Ohio, for example, currently has a full ban in place, which resulted in an instance of a 10-year-old abuse victim being transported to Indiana this past week to receive a termination.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated he is likely to sign any abortion restrictions the General Assembly sends to his desk and indicated no red lines.
Lawmakers will meet in special session starting July 25 to discuss abortion laws on top of discussion on whether to use $1 billion in state tax surplus to send $225 refund checks back to Hoosiers to help fight inflation.
Legislators are expected to put any new abortions law through the full legislative process including committee hearings with testimony and standard floor votes in both Houses, with amendments to be considered.
