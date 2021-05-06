ROME CITY — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Noble County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel was named the county’s 2021 Republican of the Year.
Both got into politics because they were disgruntled entrepreneurs.
Fisel was described during Wednesday’s event at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City by Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams as an “Energizer Bunny,” in her role as leader of Noble County’s second largest city.
An entrepreneur first, Fisel opened up an antique shop in Ligonier, one of four in the community. When the economy took a huge dip in the 1990s, all four eventually closed with Fisel’s being the last.
In 2003, Fisel wanted to get back into the antique business and was shopping around town for a building to house her enterprise. She finally convinced the owner of the old Ligonier Hotel to sell.
Fisel opened her business, but was unhappy with several facets of local government, including regulations which stymied her attempts to bring the hotel back to its former glory.
So she ran for office, winning in 2005. She’s been at the helm of Ligonier ever since.
“Ligonier has certainly thrived with her as its mayor,” Williams said.
An emotional Fisel seemed genuinely moved by the honor. She quickly shared the glory.
“I have the most awesome team anyone can imagine,” Fisel said.
Braun, Wednesday’s featured speaker, could certainly relate to Fisel’s unhappiness with government. The Jasper businessman ran for U.S. Senate because of the way government was hampering businesses.
That’s why he was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, who promised an end to “business as usual,” in the nation’s capital.
“I thought Trump personified that,” Braun said.
Braun’s talk Wednesday was moderated by Fort Wayne conservative radio host Pat Miller. At one point, Miller asked Braun how things were in Washington and to compare that to how things are run in Indiana’s government.
Braun said he is often asked that question.
“It deflates the people I talk to,” he said.
The truth of the matter is, things are going well in the Hoosier state, where the state’s budget is balanced and a rainy day fund remains a priority.
“I come back to get recharged every weekend,” Braun said.
And he needs recharged.
In Washington, D.C., he said, “it looks like we’re going to hell in a hand basket. We may be.”
Braun said when he was first elected, the U.S. debt was approximately $20 trillion. By the time current President Joe Biden’s spending plan is finished, that debt figure will have reached $31-$32 trillion.
Braun said when George Washington’s political duty was over, he couldn’t wait to get back to his Mount Vernon home. Too many politicians don’t want to go back home he said.
Braun has pledged to serve only two terms. A lot of the current political problems we see today could be dealt with if term limits were imposed.
“That would be the cure for the system that ails us,” Braun said.
Braun said the Republican Party needs to have difficult conversations on hot button topics. For example, Braun said while he is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, he believes guns should be kept out of the hands of criminals and those who are mentally unstable.
In her opening remarks Williams urged Republicans to have a larger tent, one that included more opinions.
“We have our always-Trumpers,” Williams said. “We have our never-Trumpers. Do we have to agree on everything.”
Williams read a quote from Benjamin Franklin who admitted that the older he got, the more he valued the opinions of those who differed with him.
Following Williams’ welcome, Vice Chairman George Bennett led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance. Dan Lash then offered the prayer before the meal.
