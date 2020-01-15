KENDALLVILLE — A 73-year-old Kendallville man was arrested Tuesday on three felony charges of child molesting.
Phillip T. Titara, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging two counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and a single count of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Titara was booked into the Noble County Jail where he was held without bond following his arrest
Titara is already on the sex offender registry, according to police, following a conviction which occurred in Michigan.
In this latest case, police allege Titara touched the sexual organ of a girl under the age of 14 twice in 2018 at the victim’s Kendallville home, resulting in the Level 1 felony charges; and that he touched the breasts over the clothing of a second alleged victim at the same address, also in 2018, resulting in the Level 4 felony charge.
According to court documents, Titara allegedly admitted to committing those three offenses during an interview with Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Lance Waters.
The alleged incidents came to light after the first victim went through a body safety presentation at her school in December 2019. She asked to talk to an investigator following that presentation, and was interviewed by Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe.
The Noble County Sexual Assault Response Team, which consists of officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Avilla, Albion and Ligonier police departments and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, co-sponsored the body safety presentation program for all of East Noble School Corp.’s elementary schools.
Retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Det. Terry Hall presented the program.
According to Waters, the first time Hall presented the program to East Noble elementary school students was approximately six years ago. As a result of those presentations, police generated 26 cases of alleged physical or sexual abuse.
This latest series of talks resulted in 10-12 cases being generated.
“It’s significantly down,” Waters said.
