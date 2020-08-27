ALBION — The Albion Town Council passed a declaratory resolution Tuesday evening that moved the town closer to giving tool and die firm B&J Specialty Inc. a five-year abatement on new equipment the company will be installing at its Wawaka facility.
The Albion Redevelopment Commission had recommended passage of the measure.
The value of the three pieces of equipment is $1.183 million, according to paperwork filed in the abatement resolution.
Plant manager Kerry Leitch said the new equipment will provide the company with more production versatility.
The new machines will add three news jobs with an estimated salary of $105,000, according to the application. It will also help retain 36 current employees who are paid a salary of $1.357 million.
The application said the new machinery will increase capacity and efficiency at the plant.
The coronavirus may be slowing down a lot of things, but it hasn’t stopped B&J Specialty from growing.
“It’s good to see things are going well,” Town Council president Vicki Jellison told Leitch.
Leitch, in turn, thanked the council for its support.
“You’ve been behind us and we appreciate it,” he said.
The town council also approved a special event application for a block party in the Village of White Oaks.
Set up for the event will begin at 4 p.m., with the party running from 5-9 p.m.
In their application, Village of White Oaks representatives requested that part of Taylor Lane be allowed to be blocked off in order to allow for games, food tables and a bounce house.
Councilman Darold Smolinske, who lives in the Village of White Oaks, said he wouldn’t be able to attend the block party, but he supported it.
“It’s a great way to introduce yourself to your neighbors,” Smolinske said.
There was a discussion about waving the $100 permit application fee, but eventually the council decided to follow its current guidelines.
The council did say it would consider tweaking the permit policy for such block parties since police, fire and town workers would not be required, with the exception of setting up barricades on Sept. 5.
Block party organizers said the event, which will include a potluck dinner, will follow social distancing rules as recommended by local and state officials.
The council also heard that the CSX railroad crossings at Orange and Seventh Streets were closed for repairs and would be for several days.
“York Street is currently the only one that’s open,” Albion Deputy Chief Trince Hursey said.
Poor markings at the closed crossings has led to some confusion among travelers, the town said.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said that while the crossing work was an inconvenience, it was also “the cost of progress.”
Town officials reported that weed work at the crossings was finally being taken care of too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.