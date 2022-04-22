KENDALLVILLE — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, got back to his roots Friday in Kendallville.
A successful businessman before getting involved in politics, Braun got a break from playing politician, consulting with a business peer during a visit to Noble County.
Braun built his automotive and RV parts distribution business from 14 Indiana employees into a national concern with more than 400 workers.
After serving 10 years on the Jasper school board, in 2014 he won a seat in the Indiana General Assembly. After three years, he resigned his seat to focus on a run for U.S. Senate. He ran on a platform of taking Hoosier values and business sense to Washington, D.C. It’s been an uphill battle on both counts.
When he went to Washington to serve as Indiana’s U.S. senator in 2019, he was one of 38 senators who wasn’t a lawyer. Of the 100 senators in office now, only a handful had experience running a businesses in the last several years before taking office.
On Friday, he got back to his entrepreneurial, small-business comfort zone, touring Airframe Components — Roy and Shelly Williams’ business north of Kendallville.
During the tour, Roy Williams described his businesses as being a body shop for aircraft. Airframe Components repairs wings and other exterior airplane skin, shipping their efforts all over the world.
Braun was impressed.
“It’s unbelievable what you do here,” Braun told the couple. “You should be proud of it.”
Friday’s stop was part of Braun’s yearly visit to all 92 Indiana counties. He said he enjoys seeing Hoosier innovation on these trips.
“It’s a beauty of the country,” Braun said. “It’s different from the large corporations.”
During Friday’s tour at Airframe Components, Braun and Roy and Shelly Williams shared their common experiences as business owners. Braun described Airframe Components’ setup as being a “showcase operation.”
After the tour, Roy Williams said he enjoyed talking an elected official who has first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced in running such an endeavor.
“It’s refreshing to have someone recently involved in business who understands the day-to-day of what can come up,” Roy Williams said. “It’s nice to have someone like that (in Washington).”
Braun said the federal government should not be meddling in business affairs, hampering operations with over-regulation.
“We don’t need bureaucrats running businesses,” Braun said.
Braun, who has been long rumored to be a potential candidate for governor of Indiana when Gov. Eric Holcomb’s term is up, said he will announce his plans after this year’s mid-term elections. A big factor will be how he can best serve Hoosiers.
And how does he like being a U.S. senator?
“I like it,” he said. “I liked what I was doing before better.”
A career politician? Not Mike Braun. He said he supports federal term limits.Two of the greatest figures in American history — George Washington and Thomas Jefferson — weren’t fond of being in the nation’s capitol, he pointed out.
“They hurried back to Mount Vernon and Monticello,” Braun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.