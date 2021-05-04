Several people booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joshua A. Bammel, 39, of the 2900 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bammel was held without bond.
Robert Austin P. Moore, 19, of the 10000 block of North Jones Lakes Road, Rome City, was arrested at 936 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of indecent exposure. Moore was released on his own recognizance.
Cammie T. Weaver, 25, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on a probation violation. Weaver was held without bond.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 34, of the 200 block of Autumn Hiulls Drive, Albion, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Collinsworth was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael R. Frankart, 39, of the 9100 block of North Koher Road East, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Frankart was held without bond.
Ryan N. Hall, 26, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Kamron P. Hart, 20, of the 200 block of Glory Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hart was held without bond.
Cory L. Ramer, 34, of the 3400 block of Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 3 felony charge. Ramer was held on $22,500 bond.
Billy J. Ritchie, 41, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
Meranda D. Troyer, 28, of the 9200 block of North C.R. 450W, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Troyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Ethan Aza, 20, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Atz was held on $1,000 bond.
Jonathan Clayton, 43, of the 200 block of West Couch Street, Hazard, Kentucky, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Clayton was held without bond.
Seth A. Floyd, 18, of the 5200 block of Webster Street, Fort Wane, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Kenneth Hershberger, 39, of the 4700 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hershberger was released on his own recognizance.
Setphan E. McParlan, 53, of the 200 block of West Waldron Lake Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Sunday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. McParlan was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason R. Tuttle, 33, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Maria L. Hernandez, 47, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Hernandez was held on $250 bond.
AaronL. Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Traxler was held without bond.
