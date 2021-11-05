KENDALLVILLE — Director Jo Drudge has announced the cast for Gaslight Playhouse’s second 2021 production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Performances for the holiday show are Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 and 12 in the Community Learning Center’s auditorium, 401 E. Diamond St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 per person for adults and $12 per person for students. The online box office will open two weeks before the show on Gaslight’s website, www.gaslightplayhouse.org. In-person box office hours will be announced soon.
Drudge is the retired, longtime director of Gaslight Playhouse’s children’s theater summer workshop and a Gaslight playhouse member of the board of directors. Janelle Owens will serve as assistant director.
The cast includes Josh Calhoun and Jenna Boese as Father and Mother; Luke Zuehsow as Charlie, Finn McCord as Ralph, Emma White as Imogene, Connor Owens s Leroy, Silvio Carella as Claude, Ivy Cole as Olivia, Vita Carella as Gladys, Sydney Arnold as Alice, Michele Barranda as Mrs. Armstrong, Abby Cole as Mrs. Slocum, and Janelle Owens as Mrs. Clark, Miranda King as Mrs. McCarthy, Alli Calhoun as Maxine, Kyler Zuehsow as Hobie, Vincezo Carella as David, Tia Zuehsow as Shirley, Seth Cole as Donnie, and Dalen Zuehsow as Reverence Hopkins.
Several roles are still being filled, including Beth, the narrator; Beverly, two firemen and Juanita.
Drudge said “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a family show and appropriate for all ages. She said some cast members auditioned as a family as an activity they could do together.
In this hilarious Christmas musical comedy, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. The comedy is adapted from the best-selling Young Adult book, and has become a holiday staple for theater groups across the United States.
Beth Bradley’s church’s Christmas pageant is predictable every year — the angel choir wears too much lipstick, the shepherds are all in their father’s bathrobes, the minister’s son is permanently cast in the role of Joseph — hardly “four-star entertainment.”
But when seasoned and authoritative pageant director Mrs. Armstrong breaks her leg, it is up to Beth’s inexperienced mother Grace to step in. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the rambunctious Herdman children, a rough-and-tough group of siblings from the wrong side of the tracks, descend upon the pageant, lured by the promise of free dessert at Sunday school. The merry band of brats are determined to win all the lead roles for themselves.
The Ladies’ Aid Society members are beside themselves with disapproval, all the shepherds quit because Gladys Herdman “hits too hard”, the show is briefly re-titled “Revenge at Bethlehem” and the church catches on fire. But Beth and her community watch in surprise as the same old Christmas story is rejuvenated by the creativity, energy and unexpected sincerity of a misunderstood young family.
