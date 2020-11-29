SOUTH WHITLEY — Because of the coronavirus, the Central Noble girls basketball team hadn’t played a game in exactly three weeks. During that span, the Cougars had practiced exactly four times because of quarantine guidelines.
That’s why coach Josh Treesh said his team pretty much spent all game Saturday unable to find its rhythm against the Wildcats. Seriously, he said that.
Despite the rust and lack of rhythm Treesh saw, the Cougars cruise past Wildcats, 83-12.
Central Noble improved to 2-0 on the season. Whitko dropped to (1-5). The Cougars return to action Tuesday when they host 2-0 Goshen. Goshen has had its last two games postponed and hasn’t seen game action since Nov. 10.
Sophomore Meghan Kiebel led Central Noble with 24 points and a game-high seven rebounds against Whitko. Classmate Madison Vice added 23. Senior Lydia Andrews added 17 points — all coming in the second half. Andrews also grabbed six rebounds.
Whitko was led by freshman Kloe Krieg’s four points. Freshman Katelyn Cripe added three.
As a team, Central Noble shot 49.3% from floor and committed 11 turnovers. Whitko had 38 turnovers and shot 20.8% from the floor. The Cougars won the rebound battle, 32-15.
Despite the lopsided score, Treesh saw room for improvement, particularly early on.
“We rushed shots,” Treesh said.
It didn’t help matters that the Wildcats weren’t able to pressure the ball. The Cougars’ offensive philosophy involves moving the ball around until they get a good shot.
“(Our) shots were open after the first pass,” Treesh said.
The Cougars did not press. Central Noble did not trap, except when it was obvious.
The Cougars just dominated.
Central Noble scored the first six points of the contest before Whitko got a field goal, then scored the next 15 points of the period to take a 21-2 lead after one period. The Cougars converted on 10-of-19 field goals in the opening stanza. Whitko was 1-for-4 from the floor with 10 turnovers.
The lead grew to 35-5 by halftime.
Central Noble built its big lead despite a slow start by seniors Bridgette Gray and Andrews. The two were a combined 1-for-11 from the floor in the opening two stanzas.
But Kiebel had 12 points in the first two periods and Vice added 11.
Gray caught fire in the third quarter for the Cougars, scoring nine points in the stanza. Vice had eight points in the period. Kiebel added five in the stanza.
Treesh said it was obvious his players had put in some individual work on their own while unable to practice as a team due to the quarantine.
Vice and Kiebel looked particularly sharp all game long. The rest of the team filled in with a stellar defensive effort and controlled the glass.
“I’ve got two sophomores who’ve gotten better,” Treesh said. “We’ve got girls that accept their roles,” Treesh said.
