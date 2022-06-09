TOPEKA — A Topeka man arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft is now a suspect in a string of malicious events that took place earlier that day in town, including allegedly causing a fire that heavily damaged a Topeka harness shop.
The man has not been identified but is a person of interest in an apparent break-in that allegedly caused a fire that heavily damaged the Eastside Harness and Tack Shop building early Monday morning.
Topeka Town Marshal Stan Strater said his department is wrapping up its preliminary investigation into a string of criminal events Monday morning that includes a break-in at a pole barn, a break-in at a concession stand at a Topeka ball field, a break-in, and a fire at the harness shop, a break-in at Topeka Pizza, and last, a vehicle theft. Strater said he believes that one person was responsible for all five criminal events.
The string of events started to unfold at about 5:43 a.m. Monday when firefighters were called to the downtown harness shop fire. Firefighters arrived to find one wall of the structure completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters remained on the scene for the next six hours, knocking down hot spots.
Strater said that the fire caused several hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to both the building and its inventory. Strater said the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office is still involved in that investigation
However, before the fire was out Monday morning, police started to get calls about other incidents that he said his department’s ongoing investigation later suggested were all caused by the same individual. Strater said the first call came from the town’s park department reporting a break-in at the concession stand at the ball field. That was followed by a call from the owners of the pizza shop to report someone had broken into the business’s laundry room. A screen on a window at the harness shop was ripped open, suggesting someone had broken into that building as well
Strater said in the cases of the break-ins at the harness shop and concession stand, money left in cash registers was untouched. But he said the break-in at the concession stand destroyed the building’s air conditioner.
Strater thanked members of the community for calling his office and reporting tips about all five incidents.
“People calling us and giving us information was really useful in trying to figure out the timeline of the events that occurred,” he said.
Strater said when first responders arrived at the harness shop, they noticed a window screen appeared to be torn and that the building appeared to have been ransacked.
“They found a broken pipe and discovered water all over,” he said. “So not only did we have a fire, we had what appeared to be a break-in.”
Strater said while officers were still working the fire, they received a call from the parks department reporting the apparent break-in at the concession stand.
“It was ransacked as well,” he said. “From there, I got a call from Topeka Pizza saying they believed someone got into their laundry room, and so we collected some evidence at that scene as well.
The pizza shop is less than a block away from the harness shop.
Later that day, Strater said a vehicle was reported stolen from behind Topeka Elementary School. That vehicle was later found parked in the driveway of a local home, leading to the arrest of the individual now in custody.
