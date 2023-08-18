LAGRANGE — Lakeland School Corporation will be adding two new programs to continue their philosophy of increasing the variety of career pathways for their students, the district announced Wednesday.
Lakeland will be adding a dual-enrollment course with Ivy Tech, called Early Education.
This two year program will allow students to get their Child Development Associate certification. The CDA will allow them to enter the workforce at qualified childcare facilities.
The course was made possible by Ambassador Enterprises and Thrive by 5 of LaGrange and Noble Counties. Thrive by 5, a nonprofit organization focusing on high-quality childcare, was able to connect Lakeland schools with Ambassador Enterprises.
Ambassador seeks out philanthropic causes, and gives resources for those that help improve community quality of life. Ambassador Enterprises will be covering the tuition for all students who take the course.
This fall, the school district will also be adding a Dental Assisting program. The course will include the classroom and studies in a clinical setting.
It is run in collaboration with LaGrange Family Dentistry, who will provide an educator with dental expertise, and the clinical space needed for the course.
The Dekko Foundation granted Lakeland $100,000 to help cover the cost of materials and equipment for the new dental program. The Dekko Foundation is dedicated to fostering economic freedom through education, exemplified by their support of educational programs in the LaGrange County area.
These new courses are a continuation of work from the past few years by the Lakeland School Board. Lakeland started and runs the LaGrange Leadership Academy, located at their Wolcott Mills campus. Current programs include: Educators Rising and Entrepreneurship Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.