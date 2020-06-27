Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Brent N. Davidson, 35, of the 100 block of Taylor Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Davidson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob L. Barger, 29, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barger was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob D. Campbell, 23, of the 400 block of Krueger Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Campbell was held without bond.
Kayla J. Covey, 28, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant, relating to a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Covey was held without bond.
Emily R. Somers, 31, of the 300 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Somers was held on $7,500 bond.
Harold L. Bruce Jr., 52, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Bruce was held on $3,500 bond.
Brennan J. Dean, 38, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Dean was held without bond.
Justin R. Garza, 25, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Garza was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony J. Hoover, 36, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 1000W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Hoover was held on $2,500 bond.
Renae McDaniels, 41, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McDaniels was held without bond.
Seth J. Scher, 27, of the 1500 block of Ridge Road, Decatur, Tennessee, was arrested at 2:46 am. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew J. Thompson, 32, of the 200 block of North Second Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Thompson was held on $1,500 bond.
Roman F. Torres Jr., 20, of the 500 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Torres was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.