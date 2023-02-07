LIGIONER —The Ligonier-based communications company, LigTel, has announced will discontinue its wireless Internet service this June. That decision leaves about 900 existing wireless customers looking for a new internet provider.
Mike Troup, the company’s general manager said LigTel did not come to this decision lightly. Troup pointed out that for the last several years, the company has embarked on a campaign to modernize its communications network, spending millions of dollars to install and provide high-speed fiber optic service to communities across the region.
The wireless system LigTel operates was first put in service nearly two decades ago and simply can’t provide enough bandwidth to meet customers’ demands.
“Our wireless network tops out at 10 megabytes per second and that’s not even available everywhere. A lot of streaming services require five or six just to start, and if you want to watch a 4k movie, it’ll require 20 Mbps,” he explained. “So customers on even the top-end wireless package don’t have enough bandwidth to watch. The shift we’ve seen since COVID tells us people are streaming more entertainment, doing more schoolwork from home, and working more from home. We’re seeing network congestion on the customer side. Like I said we’ve been looking at our wireless network for the last four or five years trying to figure out the best way to meet that bandwidth requirement and we know long term it’s fiber.”
LigTel operates a network of more than 12 wireless transmitters/receivers on towers across the region. Those systems typically provide service at speeds between three and seven Mbps but can be slowed during periods of peak demand.
Customers are connecting more and more home devices to the internet and using the internet to provide their devices with streaming services. That requires bandwidth, which is limited on wireless networks.
At its peak some seven years ago, the system served about 2,100 wireless customers. That number is down to around 900 now. LigTel’s fiber optic systems serve about 3,250 homes, and that number continues to climb as the company expands its network into more communities.
Troup said even the best wireless systems can only provide speeds of 10 megabytes per second, and typically provide less than that.
“We’ve spent a lot of time designing this fiber network to give people the speeds that we advertise,” Troup said. That was always so hard to do on the wireless network. We wanted to get customers to seven Mbps, but there are always a lot of variables outside of any of our control, such as the number of customers on the network. If your neighbor was using a lot of bandwidth, that always meant there was less bandwidth available for you.”
Troup said it’s a problem LigTel studied for years.
“With the speeds that customers are requiring, wireless is just not the long-term solution for our customers,” he added.
Conversely, LigTel’s fiber optic network delivers Internet service at speeds of 100 megabytes per second and more on both download and upload. And the system doesn’t slow down during peak periods.
LigTel was recently awarded several state contracts to bring high-speed internet to parts of rural Noble County. The project involves between $12 million-$14 million of LigTel monies and $11.5 million in three grant awards from the Office of Rural and Community Affairs Next Level Connections program.
LigTel sent out a letter on Jan. 30 to its wireless customers telling them of the company’s decision. That letter said the last day of service for the wireless network would be June 30. In addition, LigTel advised its customers of other services providers they might want to consider if they wish to remain hooked up to a wireless network, Troup said.
LigTel remains committed to bringing its customers the best internet service possible, he added.
“It’s just one of the principles that come from the founding of the company. You know, we were founded in 1896. And we’re still owned by the same family today. And that’s one of the things we’ve always done, We strived to provide our customers with the best newest technology we can, and that’s why we’ve invested so heavily into fiber,” Troup said.
