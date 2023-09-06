LIGONIER — The past will come to life once again at the 50th annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Stone’s Trace Regulators Fall Rendezvous and Frontiersman Camp. The festival is Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday Sept. 11, at the Stone’s Trace Historic Site, 2 ½ miles south of Ligonier on U.S. 33, across from West Noble High School.
Parking is free at the high school, with free shuttle bus transportation to the festival. There is limited handicap parking near the U.S. 33 entrance. Certified service animals are permitted, but pets are not allowed.
Admission is $8 per person for age 12 and older. Age 11 and younger are admitted free. Festival-goers may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating during the entertainment shows.
Stone’s Trace Historical Society presented the first official festival on July 21-22, 1973, in its mission to “give the past a future” and preserve early Noble County history.
Stone’s Tavern was one of Noble County’s first “commercial” structures built by the second white settler in Noble County, Richard Stone. The tavern was the center of activity for quilting bees, town meetings, post office, stagecoach stop, jury room, jail, dance hall, and rest stop for the weary traveler or drover.
The building was operated as a tavern from 1839 until about the time of the Civil War. The tavern became an early 1800s landmark on the well-traveled trail from Fort Wayne to Goshen and Elkhart. The tavern is listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984 and in the Indiana state Department of Natural Resources Historic Register.
The pioneer festival showcases the historical period from pre-1840s through the Civil War with first-person interpretations of historical figures, black powder shooting, and pioneer foods, arts and crafts. Civil War camps illustrate the lifestyle of Union and Confederate soldiers and military hospitals.
New at the festival
A new exhibit of Native American artifacts by Trevor Tipton is a highlight of this year’s festival.
President William Henry Harrison, portrayed by Jeff Patrick, is a new first-person interpretation of the ninth U.S. president. Patrick provides a display about the 1840 presidential election, focusing on Indiana and Noble County. A Gatling gun display is new in the Civil War area.
Also new this year is the Traveling Civil War Museum, an expansive collection of original civil War artifacts owned by professional reenactor Andrew Hare.
Pastor Dennis Bollenbacher of Pierceton will lead the annual Sunday morning service for the first time.
Returning displays
Murray Cox as President Abraham Lincoln and Diane Hoskins as Mary Todd Lincoln in the famous strawberry dress, return to the festival. Mrs. Lincoln wore the dress at the 1861 inauguration and for an official First Lady portrait. The dress took nine weeks to make at a cost of more than $700.
The Lewis & Clark Expedition will have a detailed display of artifacts and recreated articles representing the Lewis & Clark Expedition to the Northwest. The Whitewater Guard, 1812 1st U.S. Light Artillery will be set up near the Civil War area to show the cannon and discuss the War of 1812.
Steve McPhail portrays John Chapman, known as Johnny Appleseed, who wanders the grounds telling stories and handing out his “pretty stones” to children. He tells about his life on the frontier as a real character of the early 1800s.
The Generals will be featured in the Civil War area as in previous years. The Generals are portrayed by Larry Werline as General U.S. Grant, Paul Wood as General Robert E. Lee, Dave Eisele as General George Meade, Marc Finnegan as General Edward O.C. Ord, and Andy Hare as General Jeb Stuart.
Other Civil War exhibits and demonstrations returning to the festival are the 44th Indiana and 50th Virginia units, with Jack Gaby of Noble County as chief cook and group leader in charge of a military encampment.
A Civil War Field Hospital will be set up as a military field hospital with surgical tools and other items vital to Clara Barton’s attempt to bring nursing care to the battlefield and improve disease prevention. Medicinal plants of the era will also be displayed.
At the Civil War Mortician display, Craig Malone will demonstrate how a body was prepared for transfer and burial in his hometown.
A children’s area offers a scavenger hunt, candle dipping, an exhibit of animal furs common during the time period, Mousetrap Puppet Theater, pony-drawn wagon rides, and pioneer games.
The Stone’s Trace Regulators will demonstrate primitive archery, tomahawk and knife throwing. Lady’s Skillet Throw, kid’s tomahawk throw and stick horse races, and the Mountain Man Aggregate, a combination of muzzle loading and rifle shooting skills, tomahawk and knife throwing, and the ability to start a fire using flint and steel.
The festival offers many pioneer food options, craft demonstrations and vendors with wares for sale. Entertainment takes place at several locations on the historic site grounds.
Saturday, Sept. 9
9 a.m.: National Anthem and Flag Raising
9:10 a.m.: Paul Mitchell
10:10 a.m.: Liza & Mark
11:10 a.m.: Applejack Cloggers
12:10 a.m.: Hand Hewn
2:10 a.m.: Paul Mitchell
3:10 a.m.: Abe Lincoln
4:10 a.m.: Hand Hewn
5 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering
Sunday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony National Anthem and Flag raising Frontier Gathering with Reverend Hansen and Living Water Church
11:15 a.m.: Liza & Mark
12:15 p.m.: Brown
2:15 p.m.: Brown
3:15 p.m.: Inclognito Cloggers
4 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering
