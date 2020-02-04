TOPEKA — Saying he hoped the fire department would never have to use it, Mike Cunningham, a LaGrange/Noble County Pioneer seed dealer, handed Topeka Fire Chief Stewart Bender a check for $5,000, money that will be used to cover the cost of a new grain bin rescue kit.
The specialized piece of equipment is designed to help rescue people trapped inside of grain bins filled with grain, and to make rescuing those people safer for the firefighters involved.
The device, called the Great Wall of Rescue includes a series of interlocking lightweight, 6-foot-tall aluminum panels rescuers join panels together and then push into the grain to form a tube that surrounds the victim. One panel is equipped with a special grain auger that can be powered by a battery operated drill. The auger will pull grain away as the aluminum tube prevents more grain from pouring back in.
Bender said grain rescues are rare for his department but given the rural nature of his department’s fire territory likely. He called grain bin rescues potentially one the most dangerous task first responders like his firefighters are called upon to perform, and the new device makes those rescues quick and safer for both the victim and the rescuers.
This is the second grain bin rescue device now in LaGrange County. The Stroh Fire Department purchased the other device last year. Bender said having a grain rescue device on each side of the county improves the odds that if the equipment is needed, firefighters will be performing a rescue mission, not a recovery mission.
The grant presented to Topeka was made possible by Corteva, the parent company of Pioneer Seed.
