LAGRANGE — Learn to build a bluebird house this Saturday.
The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a bluebird house building workshop. The workshop runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The workshop will be held at ParGil Natural Resource Learning Center.
District staff will present a short program on nest boxes and bluebirds. Participants will then get to build a Peterson-styled bluebird cedar nest box. Each kit is $25. Additional kits may be purchased for construction at home for $25 a piece. Take home kits must be pre-ordered and picked up during the workshop on Saturday.
Each family unit will be given a construction space 6 feet apart. This will be held inside a pole barn with open bays. Masks are not required unless you plan to socialize at a distance less than 6 feet apart.
RSVP to Jan McGowan by Wednesday at 463-3166 x 3, or email Martin Franke at Martin.Franke@IN.nacdnet.net.
ParGil is located at 2335 N SR 9, LaGrange.
