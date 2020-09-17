5 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
James D. Bagley Jr., 56, homeless and formerly of Rome City, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Bagley was held without bond.
Mark, D. Bontrager, 53, of the 300 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bontrager was held without bond.
James L. Koser, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Koser was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose Salazar Jr., 41, of the 1300 block of Oakwood Lane, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Salazar was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin D. Watts, 21, of the 300 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Watts was held on $3,500 bond.
