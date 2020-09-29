KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble High School Unified Knights are hosting a shoe drive fundraiser.
Normally this time of year, the group is fundraising at homecoming events and with Bike Day but with COVID-19, organizers had to think outside the box.
This year, The Unified Knights have partnered with Funds2orgs.com, a social enterprise that helps schools and programs like ours to raise money in a creative way without asking anyone to open their wallets. From now until Nov. 14, the group is collecting new and gently used shoes.
Unified Sports is a nationwide program created by the Special Olympics to promote inclusion of athletes with “intellectual disabilities” paired with athletes, or partners, who do not have disabilities. The IHSAA collaborated with Special Olympics to create a program named Champions Together.
The Unified program is very important to so many athletes, partners, and parents at East Noble High School. The funds will go to support Unified’s many athletic programs and clubs such as flag football, track and field, bocce ball and bowling.
Unified Knights then earn a certain amount based on the total weight of the pairs of shoes. The goal for the shoe drive is to collect 2,500 pairs of new or gently worn shoes. Not only do donations help Unified Knights, but the shoes donated then go to micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations like Haiti, creating jobs by repurposing and reselling the shoes. It is like a double donation.
There are a few businesses in the area that have allowed the group to set up shoe donation boxes here in Kendallville:
• Shepherds GMC
• Shoe Sensation
• Kendallville Public Library
• Parkview Outpatient Therapy on Drake Road
The group is also having two nights where the community can drive up and drop off their shoe donations. Organizers will be in front of East Noble High School’s main entrance on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Contact Cheryl Landgraff via email at clandgraff@eastnoble.net for any questions or to help in arranging a shoe donation.
