Banner painting project now accepting artists

Soon, local pieces of hand-painted art will be on display, for free — and, to view it, you just have to look out of your car window.
The Noble County Visitors Bureau, along with the Noble County Economic Development Corporation and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, is letting local artists make banner displays — the kind that hang on light poles on main streets — for different communities in Noble County.
The banner project, which will be hung next summer, is inspired by a similar program in South Bend, County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Emily Schneider said.
Her hope is that seeing the art on display will remind people who already live in Noble County of their assets, and catch the eye of those passing through.
“I think more than anything it creates a sense of pride,” Schneider said.
The plan is for the banners to adorn streets in Kendallville, Albion, Ligonier, Avilla, and Rome City. Schneider said there’s not a set number of banners yet for each place.
“It depends on how many (artists) are in each community,” Schneider said.
Already, Schneider said she has interest from some local students who want to take on the task of decorating their hometown’s streets.
Artists who want to take on the project are asked to stick to some criteria — no letters, numbers or licensed images.
Plus, the banners should follow the theme of highlighting some of Noble County’s tourism features, like its lakes and trails, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and the Mid-America Windmill Museum.
Artwork and entry forms are due to the County Visitors Bureau either online or by mail by Nov. 30. A mood board is available online to give artists inspiration.
Complete instructions for entering the program are online at visitnoblecounty.com.
