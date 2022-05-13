KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle school students baked “Bread for Good” this week in their home economics classes, learning a valuable skill as they participated in King Arthur Flour Company’s program to provide bread to local food pantries.
Teacher Kim Desper set aside three days for the students to mix the bread dough for rising overnight, shaping and baking the bread, and wrapping the loaves for delivery to Angie Kidd of Common Grace’s Friendship Food Pantry. King Arthur also provides bags of flour for students to take home to bake bread for their families.
On Monday, Desper reviewed the steps to making bread dough, using both wheat and all-purpose white flour for a recipe in the King Arthur “Bread for Good” booklet. Instead of individual packages of yeast, students measured that ingredient from a money-saving bulk jar. They learned that 2 ¼ teaspoons is equal to one package of yeast.
“Use warm water, not hot like a bath,” Desper said. “Warm water awakens the yeast, which is in a dormant state.”
Desper also reviewed the steps to kneading the bread for at least five minutes, reminding students to take turns kneading and timing how long they worked the dough. Dough balls went into an oiled bowl and were covered in plastic wrap, then popped them into the refrigerator to rest overnight.
On Tuesday, Shape and Bake Day, Desper removed the bowls for each class about two hours before the students arrived so the dough was room temperature for shaping into loaves. Each team collected their dough, divided it in half and shaped it for baking. Students had a choice of making one braid and one regular loaf, or two braided loaves.
The loaves had to rise another 30 minutes after shaping, so each team baked the loaves from the previous class. After cooling, the baked loaves were wrapped to be given to Friendship Food Pantry. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries, was schedule to visit classes Wednesday to collect the loaves and talk to students about the effects of poverty in a community.
The closing project of the school year is equally appetizing — next up is cookie baking.
