Several booked into
the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jessie S. Berger, 32, of the 400 block of North Lions Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Berger was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam N. Bock, 42, of the 700 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Austin L. Hicks, 23, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tyler A. Miller, 34, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Miller was held without bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Nelson was held without bond.
Alyssa M. Skiles, 22, of the 1500 block of Connie Jean Boulevard, Garrett, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Skiles was released on her own recognizance.
Brandton A. Thaxton, 27, of the 1300 block of Fay Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Thaxton was held without bond.
RJ A. Weaver, 32, of the 12800 block of South Lonoke Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8;19 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.