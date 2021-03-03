LAGRANGE — When Lilly Schackow started school this past fall, the Lakeland High School junior knew she wanted to do something to make a difference in her school, in her community, in northeast Indiana.
So Schackow joined forces with the regional chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and participated in its Student of the Year campaign that helps raise money to fight those diseases.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year campaign is an annual philanthropic leadership development program where high school students show off their leadership abilities by running local fundraising campaigns. The program allows those students to hone professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS. Student leaders raise funds for LLS in honor of children who are blood cancer survivors. The title Student of the Year is awarded to the candidate or co-candidate team in each community that raises the most funds during the seven-week competition.
Schackow is one of 11 regional students in northeast Indiana involved in the campaign. Once the regional winner is announced, that person will advance to the national competition.
Schackow said she got involved because she just wanted to help.
“It really seemed like a great cause,” she explained.
For the past six weeks, Schackow has spearheaded a series of different events, all aimed at helping raise money for cancer research. She sought out sponsorships from area businesses, hosted a fundraising campaign that allowed students to donate their pocket cash in return for being allowed to vote to tape an administrator to a school wall. She sponsored a George’s Nacho Stand fundraiser, and even sold T-shirts.
Schackow said finding new and creative ways to raise money was made more difficult by the pandemic. Typical events like manning a booth at a ballgame couldn’t happen because of the pandemic. So instead, she had to create new and imaginative ways to grab people’s attention.
Last week, Schackow wrapped up what she called one of her most memorable events, a contest that asked others to help her find at least one person in each state to make a $10 donation to her cause.
Schackow said as more and more people made a donation, and more and more states were checked off her list, the more exciting the campaign became.
“When I got to 35 states, I remember getting excited and thinking ‘We can really do this,’” she explained.
Last week, after seemingly stalling out at 48 states, with only West Virginia and Delaware remaining, a Facebook push helped Schackow find one person in each of those states willing to donate to her campaign.
As the campaign has progressed, Schackow said she’s been overwhelmed learning how many people’s lives are affected by leukemia or lymphoma.
“Their stories are inspirational,” she added. “Cancer’s reach is never far away. Seeing how this disease has really affected so many people was eye-opening.”
The daughter of Lakeland Assistant Principal Jason Schackow and his wife, Elisa Bontrager-Schackow, a Lakeland special ed teacher, Lilly Schackow is ranked first in her junior class.
After high school, she plans to attend college and, like her mother, get a degree in special education.
In addition to working to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma research, Schackow also serves on the board of the local Night to Shine organization.
The competition ends on Thursday, and Schackow said she’s in good shape and thinks she’ll surpass her fundraising goals. And while she admits running a fundraiser campaign like this has been challenging at times, she said she’s learned lessons that will serve her well later in life.
“I’ve learned things like how to send an effective email, and learned to make sure I always follow up,” Schackow explained, “things I’ll use in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.