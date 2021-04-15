KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library board of trustees adopted a new policy that will provide notary public services to patrons at its meeting Tuesday night.
Director Katie Mullins said a part-time staff member has agreed to become a notary public at the Kendallville location. Notary services will be walk-in if the staff member is working and by appointment at other times.
A notary public is a person appointed by state government with the primary role of witness when important documents are signed. A notary public must fill out an application, take state training classes, obtain a bond, pass an exam and pay several fees.
In her report, Mullins explained how staff members are using the Niche Academy online platform for training on how to handle common situations at the library, such as customer service, technology, circulation or opening and closing the library.
Mullins said the transition created by changing mask guidelines is going well. Masks and hand sanitizer are still needed and available at the library. Furniture has been returned to the public space and activity kits can be picked up at the Children’s Department desk.
The evolving guidelines have allowed the library to schedule story times twice a week at the Kendallville location and once a week at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City. An outdoor Movie in the Park is planned for May in Rome City.
In other business, trustee Ann Tipple agreed to take the lead on getting the slate of officers prepared for a vote at the May 11 meeting at the Limberlost Branch.
