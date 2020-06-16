FORT WAYNE — A Rome City man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years after pleading guilty to charges for dealing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Tommy "Two-Tone" Gibson, 56, was sentenced in Fort Wayne on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Gibson to 120 months plus five years of supervised release in the case.
He was arrested March 22, 2018, and booked into the Noble County Jail. The case was then picked up by federal prosecutors and charged in the district.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, police first came into contact with Gibson when an informant told officers at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department that they could buy ounce-quantity levels of methamphetamine from Gibson, was also known as “Two-Tone.”
In February, the informant contacted Gibson about purchasing one ounce of crystal meth for $800, according to court documents. Gibson met the informant at a mobile home park in Albion and allegedly sold the drugs, which weighed approximately 27 grams and field-tested positive for meth.
A few weeks later, the informant set up another buy with Gibson to purchase two ounces of meth at a price of $1,600. They were originally supposed to meet at Gibson’s home in Rome City, but the location was changed to the same trailer park in Albion. Gibson allegedly sold the drugs, which weighed about 60 grams.
As a typical dose of methamphetamine is approximately a quarter gram, the three ounces of meth would constitute about 350 hits of the drug.
Police executed a search warrant on March 22, 2018, at the mobile home in Albion where the previous drug buys had occurred. During the search, police found a woman living in the mobile home and located a small amount of crystal meth and several hits of LSD inside the house.
She told police that she received the drugs from Gibson and that she knew he was dealing methamphetamine, according to court documents.
