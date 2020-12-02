Several Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Nicholas R. Coburn, 34, of the 600 block of East North Street, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a court order. No charging information provided. Coburn was held without bond.
Jacob L. Collis, 23, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Collis was held on $2500 bond.
Norberto Diaz Jr., 30, of the 300 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspend with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Diaz was held without bond.
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Hagerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Jaron L. Hardy, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew R. Heine, 39, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on warrants charging a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor. Heine was held without bond.
David F. Stottler, 50, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and violation of condition of modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. Stottler was held on $2,500 bond.
Regina M. Williams, 63, of the 24200 block of Wilmot Avenue, Eastpointe, Michigan, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Williams was held without bond.
Jerry Neuman, 52, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Ryan M. Parsley, 21, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Parsley was held without bond.
Greg E. Slone, 45, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.