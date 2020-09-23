KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works heard an update on progress of the Drake Road reconstruction before approving an invoice of $5,502 for work done between July 31 and Sept. 3.
The invoices includes costs for work done in project coordination and administration, final engineering design (stage 3 and final tracing), utility coordination, title search and update, and legal descriptions.
Nitin Timble of A&Z Engineering said the Indiana Department of Transportation will need to know the costs of land and services for right-of-way acquisitions before approving a contract. The process includes measurements for the exact amount of land needed, obtaining an appraisal form for each parcel and getting approval from INDOT. INDOT and its buyers then close the sales with signatures from each property seller.
The city is preparing to buy pieces of 43 different properties in order to make way for the project. In total, the city is estimated to spend $258,732 to appraise and purchase necessary right of way in the corridor between Main Street and Weston Avenue.
Kendallville is still working through a multi-year preparation to rebuild Drake Road. The city received a $3.53 million federal grant in 2018 to fund the majority of the estimated $5.1 million project.
Kendallville will completely rebuild the east-west corridor from Main Street to Weston Avenue. That will include building a new wide, multi-use walking path, installing new sidewalks, creating a safe pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks, tearing out and completely replacing the road surface and installing new curbs and gutters, pouring fresh driveway approaches for homes in the area and installing decorative lighting.
Timble said federal funding for the project was approved during President Barack Obama’s administration but that no new funding has been approved during the Donald Trump administration. The bill has stalled in the U.S. Senate, he said.
City engineer Scott Derby said the city’s share of the cost is estimated to be less than the figures included in the application. Construction costs are most likely to change during the project, he said.
Construction isn’t expected to start until 2022.
In other business, the board gave Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley the go-ahead to fill a vacancy in his department, created when firefighter Christian Mayberry recently resigned to accept a position with the Auburn Fire Department. McKinley said several applicants are already on his staff.
Derby also asked for and received an additional $25,000 to pay for the cleanup of trees brought down in recent storms. He praised Mudrack Tree Service for the quality of work the company has already done. Some storm damage work remains to finish.
The board had tabled a discussion on buying a paper shredder at the Sept. 8 meeting. Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie said she did further research and recommend that the city use Confidential Shredding Services Inc., suggested by board member Don Gura. She recommended using a receptacle container with pickup every eight weeks for $210 per year. The board agreed.
