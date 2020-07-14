ROME CITY — Illegal dumping at the Rome City recycling and composting site continues to be a time consuming issue for the town’s employees.
The yearly discussion of how to stop the illegal dumping took center stage at Monday night’s Rome City Town Council meeting.
“This is the third time since I have been on council that we have had the discussion,” said Gary Furlow, board president.
Town Manager Leigh Pranger said the town has fought the issue of illegal dumping since the site at 120 Kerr Ave. opened.
She said the town is seeing large amounts of tree and brush rubbish being dumped at the site. It’s so much waste they believe tree removal businesses are dumping their debris at the compost site. They also fight the battle of dumped building materials and furniture.
“The compost site is currently full,” she said.
Pranger said the two storms in the past three weeks have also added to the tree and brush debris at the site.
The compost site is a service for town residents who wish to get rid of their compost and yard waste.
In an effort to alleviate the problem, Conrad White, street department superintendent, suggested possibly opening the sewer plant up on Saturdays to allow for dumping.
At this point in the process Furlow said he didn’t believe spending the money to man the sewer plant on a Saturday was the answer to the solution.
“Giving them more opportunity doesn’t sound like it should be our first solution,” he said. “I think we have to be crystal clear on what our expectations are for our citizens. We have to be fair and consistent with our messaging.”
After 20 minutes of discussion on the issue, the board decided to go ahead with the purchase of trail cameras or video equipment to help monitor the dumping at the site. New signage will also be installed outlining what is allowed to be dumped and by who.
The board also approved sidewalks along Front Street and the east side of Grove Street giving children safety when walking to school. A new cross walk also be placed on Front Street for added safety. The new crosswalk will allow pedestrians to push a button to activate flashing lights.
