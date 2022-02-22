Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brooke L. Collins, 32, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Chase M. Gamble, 24, of the 800 block of South Walnut Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a probation violation. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jack B. Harrell, 43, of the 00 block of Park Row Michigan City, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ashley M. Housouer, 31, of the 10400 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Housouer was held on $1,500 bond.
Shaneese C. Wilson, 29, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Thursday. No charging information provided.
Christopher J. Clugston, 37, of the 400 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Clugston was held without bond.
Bianca N. Rocha, 25, of the 9600 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Rocha was held without bond.
Devin L. Stephens, 30, of the 200 block of South Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:37 pm. Friday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew R. Heath, 42, of the 3100 block of North C.R. 750E, Avilla, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Heath was released on his own recognizance.
Kenneth R. Hughes, 34, of the 1900 block of Lynn Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 4 felony. Hughes was held without bond.
Henry Tims Jr., 37, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Tims was released on his own recognizance.
