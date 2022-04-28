Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Toni E. Knowles, 32, of the 00 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Knowles was held without bond.
Brendan C. McDonald, 29, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. McDonald was held without bond.
Cody A. Morrison, 31, of the 10400 block Douglas Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morrison was held without bond.
Joe M. Muzillo, 46, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Scott L. Goodwin, 42, of the 64700 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Goodwin was held without bond.
Holly M. Lucas, 36, of the 6300 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Lucas was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan S. Morefield, 22, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morefield was held without bond.
Ramiro A. Rodriguez, 31, of the 300 block of Dalman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Rodriguez was held on $2,500 bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 23, of the 00 black of Lane 121, Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Speelman was held without bond.
