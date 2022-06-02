KENDALLVILLE — As the school year comes to an end, students who get free or reduced lunch still need the ability to get fresh meals throughout the summer break.
Students in need have the opportunity to participate in the summer meals program local schools provide to those who want them.
Schools in Noble County participate in the Summer Food Service program, which is funded by the federal government and managed by the Indiana Department of Education.
The program provides free meals and snacks not just to students who are from low-income areas and households, but any and all minors who show up for lunch.
Schools who participate have specific locations where students can go and pick up meals. In Noble County, East Noble has three sites which include North Side Elementary, Cole Family YMCA and East Noble High School. Central Noble and West Noble have sites on their school campuses.
At East Noble, students will be required this year to eat their meals at the sites. East Noble’s Interim Food Service Director Roger Urick said, last year, students were able to bring their meals home due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We want students to eat their meals at the site so we can track how many students are getting them,” he said.
Students 18 years old and under are allowed to participate in the summer meal programs. East Noble will be serving about 400 students this summer who are participating in it.
He said the school has a high demand for students needing summer meals.
“We served more meals last year because meals were free for every student. We find this to be very beneficial to students,” he said. “The students love it and they look forward to seeing the meal staff everyday.”
East Noble begins their summer meal program on June 6 and will go until July 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Over at West Noble, their summer meal program began on May 28 and went through May 31 at West Noble Elementary where they served breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The program is set to resume on June 24 and go until July 25 at West Noble Primary where meals will be served from the same times Monday through Thursday.
West Noble has about 470 students participating in its program where both summer school students and other students can be bused into the school to receive their meals.
Central Noble began its summer meal program on May 31 and will go until June 30. Meals will be served Monday through Friday at the Junior/Senior High School with breakfast being served at 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch going from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. to students 18 years and under.
The corporation plans to serve about 215 students this summer for the program and the school is looking to revamp its program to attract more people.
“We’re now offering slushies that count as half a fruit,” said Zach Denney, Central Noble’s food services director.
The food services department is trying to incorporate more seasonal fruits like watermelon to continue to provide students with healthy foods.
“We want to provide them the best meals we can,” he said. “We have to follow the state’s guidelines at the same time to offer as much fruits and vegetables as possible.”
