CROMWELL — The Cromwell town council plans to bolster a proposed ordinance on utilities inspections, including sump pump installations, with fines and the threat of a court order. The revised ordinance will be considered for approval at the May 16 meeting.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and DeVon Miller reviewed a first draft of the ordinance, prepared by town attorney Jay Rigdon, at Tuesday’s meeting. As written, the draft ordinance would permit Cromwell to get a court order to enforce utilities inspections, with the homeowner paying court costs.
The proposed ordinance came about because the town is required to inspect sump pump installations for illegal connections in residents’ homes, as an element of its water rehabilitation project.
The inspections are required by state law. Cromwell residents were notified several times by letter that town employees would need to enter their homes for a brief inspection of their sump pumps.
Several residents have refused to allow access for the inspection, so Rigdon sent a letter to the violators explaining the need for compliance. Rigdon said one resident had responded to his inspection letter, but seven others are still refusing to comply.
Utilities manager Josh Koontz said one illegal connection has been properly fixed.
Pauley suggested adding a fine of $50 per month for as long as violators do not comply, along with the ultimate step of getting a court order. Fines would be attached to the violator’s monthly utilities bill.
Rigdon suggested that court costs alone might run as high as $900.
Daniel Royas of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said documents for the S.R. 5 culvert replacement are in order. He said construction will start later this year, with Indiana Department of Transportation picking up the tab. Pauley was previously authorized to sign the documents on behalf of the town.
In other business, the council continues to pay its bills for the ongoing water rehabilitation project. Approved were a DLZ invoice for engineering services, $18,100; Pay Application 6 for $128,776 for water plant construction; and $30,000 for construction work on the 1974 water tower rehabilitation.
Josh Koontz of Astbury, the town’s utilities manager, noted that the water tower will be out of service for 1 ½ months later this year as the rehab project progresses.
Koontz said there is a limit on how much water can be drawn from the tower. A total drain of the tower would leave the town without water for a lengthy period of time while the tower is refilled. He suggested council members meet with the Sparta Township Fire Department to remind the department of the importance of communicating with the town when a draw-down happens.
Allie Daughtery, northeast community liaison for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, attended the meeting to give informational materials on Main Street and blight elimination programs to town leaders.
