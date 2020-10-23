KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Cares Christmas Bureau, a 501c3 organization, is accepting applications from Kendallville families in need of Christmas assistance. Applicants must live in Kendallville.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, these applications are available in plastic boxes outside of The Hoosier Heartland Team – Century 21 Bradley Kendallville office at 125 E. North St., Kendallville.
The organization will not complete face-to-face interviews, but may call applicants to verify and obtain more information.
Completed applications are due to The Hoosier Heartland Team office by Friday, Oct. 30. No late applications will be accepted.
The Christmas Bureau focuses on providing children with basic needs such as clothing, coats, gloves and boots, and the elderly and/or disabled with food assistance.
Volunteers are needed to adopt families in need. This process begins Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 23. Community businesses, organizations and families can get involved by “adopting” a family who have expressed a need for assistance through the Kendallville Christmas Bureau.
To adopt a family, email kendallvillecares@gmail.com or call 260-347-4206 to get matched with a family.
Volunteers who adopt a family will receive a copy of the submitted application, which will include their contact information, ages, sizes and needs. Those who adopt a family are asked to determine what they feel they would like to provide for that family such as clothing, groceries, coats, boots, shoes, toys, assistance with utility bills or bedding.
Other suggested items are socks, underwear, board games, books, Legos, Nerf products, crafts, Disney-themed items, Superheroes items, music items, coats, baby toys and financial contributions to buy items the family needs.
The scheduled delivery date is Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Kendallville Cares Christmas Bureau will also deliver items if they are dropped off at the Hoosier Heartland team office, wrapped and tagged, no later than Thursday, Dec. 10.
Volunteers may make arrangements with their families for a different date and time for delivery, but should notify the Christmas Bureau of their plans.
Any donation, either cash or new items, is appreciated. Drop off donations to the Century 21 Bradley – Hoosier Heartland Team office located at 125 E. North St., Kendallville, call 347-4206, or email kendallvillecares@gmail.com.
Checks may be mailed or dropped off at Kendallville Cares — Christmas Bureau, 125 E. North St., Kendallville IN 46755.
Contact Kendallville Cares Inc. president Anita Hess at 260-349-8850 for more information.
