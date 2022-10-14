LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission recommended Wednesday that a five-year tax abatement request from Advanced Metal Etching & Resolution go to the city council for approval.
Advanced Metal Etching & Resolution has been in Ligonier for 29 years. A company representative said that the company is replacing aging equipment. The new equipment is valued at $165,500 and will help to retain two employee jobs, with wages and benefits valued at $175,000.
RDC members granted two requests for façade grants for the owner of properties at 306 S. Cavin St., which houses the Grounded coffee shop; and at 321-323 S. Cavin St., which was the former Wigent & Newman law office.
The RDC granted $2,790 of the $5,940 quote on the 321-323 S. Cavin St. property to do brick repair.
The RDC a grant of $4,125 of the estimated cost of $8,250 to repair brick and seal masonry for the 306 S. Cavin St., property. The work will be done in two separate projects.
The city of Ligonier is also eyeing the former home of the Community Foundation of Noble County as a possible purchase. The property is on U.S. 33 south of U.S. 6 near the city’s annexed land and is for sale, as the foundation is moving to another site.
The RDC voted to pursue the purchase process and get two appraisals for the property.
The RDC’s executive session on the topic of buying real estate ran overtime Wednesday morning, delaying the start of the RDC’s public meeting by about 15 minutes.
In a meeting following the RDC, Board of Public Works & Safety members approved the hiring of a part-time employee at the Ligonier Recreation Center without comment.
The secretary at the police department has also completed her 90-day probationary period, and the board of works elevated her status to a full employee.
Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver reported that the Ligonier Fire Department will host an open house at the new fire station on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Blessing of the Baby Box ceremony will be held Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
The city’s leaf pickup will begin the week of Oct. 17, after employees finish some tree trimming.
