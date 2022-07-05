KENDALLVILLE — Fireworks and felonies.
A quartet of area residents ended up celebrating the Fourth of July in the Noble County Jail following a traffic stop initiated by the Kendallville Police Department early Monday morning.
Two of the four — a woman from Waterloo and an Albion man — face preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, after approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly discovered in the vehicle, Kendallville police said.
Arrested and booked into the Noble County Jail were:
• Christina M. Johnston, 34, of the 500 block of West Douglas Street, Waterloo, on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Johnston was held without bond.
• Timothy L. Slone, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 50W, Albion, on a charge of dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy), a Level 2 felony. Slone was held without bond.
• Heather A. Lambert, 28, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Lambert was held on $2,500 bond.
• Zachary L. Moser, 31, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Moser was held on $2,500 bond.
A Level 2 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years.
A Level 6 felony conviction carries a sentencing range of 6 months to 2 1/2 years incarceration, with an advisory sentence of 1 year.
According to Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl, Kendallville Patrolman Dakota Dellahan pulled over 2007 Ford Fusion shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of Gallops Party Store, 1215 W. North St.
Dellahan allegedly could detect the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Other officers, including Kendallville Sgt. Justin Beall, assisted at the scene
A search of the vehicle led to the alleged discovery of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, according to Stahl.
The investigation is ongoing.
Slone and Johnston could be formally charged as early as today. Bond will be set at that time.
Johnston had been charged in Noble County with Level 6 felony meth possession charges on Aug. 18, 2015, and again on Sept. 12, 2016.
Slone had been charged in Noble County with Level 6 felony meth possession charges on March 16, 2016, and again on April 4, 2016. He has a pending Level 6 felony charge of fraud in Steuben Circuit Court.
