KENDALLVILLE — The Indiana State Department of Health will be at the Community Learning Center for two days next week for a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be available at the CLC, 401 E. Diamond St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
All three types of COVID-19 vaccines — two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines — will be available, as well as booster shots.
Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone age 5 and older. Children age 5-11 get a lower-dose vaccine as compared to older individuals.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available only to adults 18 and older.
Booster shots are available for people who had previously received a full regimen of vaccines earlier this year. Booster shots are recommended for anyone age 18 and up who had their initial shots more than six months ago.
People can get a booster from the same manufacturer as their original shots or can choose to mix and match by taking a booster from a different manufacturer.
Immunity from the vaccines does appear to wane over time, so booster shots are given to jolt the body's immune system and refresh the body's ability to recognize and fight off the virus if a person comes into contact with it.
Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can register ahead at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also accepted.
