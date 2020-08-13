ROME CITY — The Kendallville Public Library board learned Tuesday that a vandalism incident from 2019 caused the latest problem with the air conditioning units at the Kendallville building.
Vandals in 2019 threw rocks from the landscaping into the grates on top of the units, breaking fans and causing major damage. The library removed the rocks, then invested in protective covers and fences to avoid a repeat occurrence.
Mullins said the air conditioning in Kendallville stopped working on Aug. 3, the first day of Indiana’s mask mandate. With temperatures and humidity climbing outside, it soon became unbearably hot in the building and the library closed for the day. The AC units were repaired the next day.
Technicians discovered the culprit was a landscape rock missed during the 2019 repairs.
“One rock was still in there and the vibration wore a hole in the refrigerant line,” director Katie Mullins said.
In other business, the board chose the Noble County Council to be its designated fiscal body during its meeting at the Limberlost branch. The decision fulfills a state requirement to designate local oversight of the library’s finances by Oct. 1.
Mullins said the State Board of Accounts and the Department of Local Government Finance have oversight at the state level. As the designated fiscal body, the county council monitors budget expenses on the local level, using a percentage of the assessed evaluation of cities, towns and townships in the library’s taxing district as a benchmark for a healthy balance of spending and reserve funds.
The board also gave its blessing to joining the Indiana State Library Consortium for Internet Access for another year. Membership is renewed in July each year, so the board’s approval is for a one-year commitment beginning July 1, 2021.
Mullins said the consortium lowers the cost of internet access for public libraries through discounts and state grants. She estimated the library’s bill for internet access would be about $51,000 per year without the consortium. As a member of the consortium, internet service costs about $5,000 per year, provided that the library follows all regulations regarding internet access by children.
The board agreed to issue its annual required notice to taxpayers and publish the proposed 2021 budget. A public hearing on the budget will be held at the Sept 8 board meeting at the Kendallville location. The final budget must be approved by Oct. 13.
Mullins said the state agreed to a 4.2% increase in library budgets for 2021. She predicted small increases for 2021 in line items for insurance, a consultant for internet services, payroll, cleaning services and supplies, and the rainy day fund. She estimated that $2,000 of debt on the Kendallville building’s bond will be retired.
“Eight percent of the library’s funds must be spent on patrons, and I really want to put something in the rainy day fund. We really want to be ready for 2021,” she said.
The library’s popular Make-and-Take craft projects have morphed into Take-and-Make projects because of the pandemic, Mullins said. Pre-pandemic, patrons came to the library for in-person sessions on how to make these crafts, ready to take home at the end of class.
Now patrons watch the video online, come to the library to pick up the supply kit, and return home to make the item. They may post photos of the completed projects on the library’s social media.
