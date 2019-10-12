KENDALLVILLE — When Kendallville’s previous card and gaming shop suddenly closed, Scott Baker didn’t want downtown to lose the business.
Previously an investor in the now-shuttered MY Games, Baker has moved across the street and opened his own shop, Gauntlet, offering trading card games, board games and gaming accessories to the community.
And, if all goes according to plan, by the beginning of the year it will be Gauntlet Food and Games, with a kitchen serving up a soup/salad/sandwich menu in the downtown.
Baker and his wife, Elizabeth, own the shop at 115 S. Main St., which had its grand opening Apple Festival weekend during the downtown Vintage Market on Oct. 5. They’ve teamed up with Stephanie Lehman and her fiancee to help run the store.
Inside the front door you’ll find a couple tables set up with graphic play mats for Magic The Gathering. On the left and right walls, several shelves are loaded with board games such as Settlers of Catan or Pandemic.
On the counter, in the display case and on a rack, you’ll find card packs for Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! as well as figurines and supplies for tabletop games like Warhammer, Pathfinder and Dungeons and Dragons.
When MY Games closed, Baker said he didn’t want the community to lose gaming.
“We wanted to keep it open for the community. It’s a good place for kids to come and learn and meet new people and stay off the streets,” Baker said. “We do TCG (trading card games), board game and accessories that go with those games, and eventually we will have a small soup, salad, sandwich kitchen.”
Baker was born in Sturgis, Michigan, and started out school in the Prairie Heights district before his family moved to Florida. He spent eight years in the military, where he met his wife. They started a family and Baker launched a mobile mechanic business.
But he was then in a bad motorcycle accident and without family to help out in Florida, they decided to move back to Indiana and found a place in Kendallville.
Baker and Lehman got connected through the last shop. Baker had been an investor in the business, while Lehman was a gamer at the store. Now the two families have teamed up to run Gauntlet.
Baker and Lehman said they have a “sister-store” relationship with the same-named Gauntlet Food and Games in Angola. Although they’re not a chain or the same business entity, Baker said his store will follow many of the same business practices as that store so that players who like and use that store can come to Kendallville and have a very similar experience since that trust has been built.
Game shops have a tendency to attract a very devoted following, but for local people interested in these types of games, there’s nothing close by. They have to go to Fort Wayne or Angola to get games, drop in to play or compete in events.
Adults can make that trip, but local youth need something closer to home. Both Baker and Lehman have young children, so they know a few things about trying to keep youngsters engaged in fun, safe activities.
“There isn’t anything within 20 miles. People live here, people have kids, some kids don’t even know about this option or industry and if we can provide that closer to home and get more people into it, that’s a good thing,” Baker said. “I know it’s a community I want my kids to be part of. There’s things for youth around here, but none of them catered to this interest.”
They opened about a month after getting keys to the building and, while they’re open now, they’re still making improvements.
They hope the kitchen will be open by the start of 2020. While the food side of the business will be able to cater directly to customers — some of these board games or card tournaments can take hours to complete — it will also be open to the general public who want to grab a quick meal.
“Anybody and everybody will come in and we’ll even have delivery services eventually,” Baker said. “We’re hoping to have the kitchen doing a minimum of doing at least cold sandwiches by the beginning of the year.”
For now, the shop is open seven days a week, from noon to midnight Monday through Thursday; from noon to 2 a.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Those hours may change in the future as they gauge when people are using the shop, and the shop may open earlier in the day once food service gets going in order to catch the daily lunch crowd, they said.
Baker said he’s excited to get the business going and being downtown is where he wants to be for the future.
“I live in Kendallville, being a previous business owner already, I know downtown has a strong following,” Baker said. “The more business owners I meet, everyone is very dedicated to downtown.”
