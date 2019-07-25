TOPEKA — A Bristol man was arrested after a brief standoff in Topeka Thursday.
Travis Lee Fullington, 31, of Bristol, was taken into custody at the Topeka Trace Apartments complex in the 300 block of North Street.
An investigation revealed that earlier in the morning, Fullington was observed in the Rome City area in a silver Chrysler minivan, which had allegedly been reported stolen. Officers located the van and attempt to make contact with Fullington.
Fullington allegedly fled from officers in the vehicle, with the van later located by Topeka police officers at Topeka Trace Apartment. A resident at that location confirmed that Fullington was inside and that he had barricaded himself in the apartment.
The resident told police that Fullington had access to a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition inside the residence. Officers on the scene made repeated attempts to call Fullington out of the apartment, which were not successful.
The Indiana State Police SWAT Team was contacted to assist in the apprehension on Fullington, who was also wanted on a state parole violation warrant. Upon arrival of the SWAT team, they made several more attempts to call Fullington out of the apartment, again without success.
The SWAT team then made entry into the apartment and a short time later made contact with Fullington, who was hiding in the refrigerator. Fullington was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured as a result of the arrest and the reportedly stolen van was recovered.
The arrest was part of a cooperative effort between the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, Wolcottville Police Department, Rome City Police Department and the Indiana State Police.
