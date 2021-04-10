ALBION — The Noble County Public Library is taking steps toward reopening its meeting rooms for reservations later this summer. The meeting rooms have been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library board tentatively agreed to reactivate the online meeting room reservation system on June 1, depending on Noble County’s color status for COVID-19. No reservations will be taken until after June 1, and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Noble County could push back that date to later in the summer.
Library trustees discussed meeting room policy updates and user fees for private parties and businesses. The board will consider approval of any policy and fee changes at its May 13 meeting at the Avilla branch.
Non-profit organizations and governmental entities may reserve meeting rooms at no charge, once reservations resume.
The Noble County Health Department is operating its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in meeting space in the lower level of the library’s Albion branch. The clinic will use that space indefinitely, until the health department closes it.
Library Director Sandy Petrie noted that the library wants to support other venues with rental space in Albion, including the newly opened Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation & Community Center west of Albion.
The library’s popular “Harry Potter”-themed “Hogwarts Halloween” will return in October as an outdoor event in partnership with the Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s annual event, “Scare on the Square.” Petrie said “Hogwarts Express” will take place in the railroad-themed alley next to Albion Pizza Depot.
Petrie said all three library branches will be closed May 10 for staff in-service training. The staff will have interactive training for the summer reading program and team building.
Lauren Keefer has been hired as the library’s full-time marketing specialist, the board learned. Keefer will be the “voice” of the library on social media, Petrie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.