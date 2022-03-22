KENDALLVILLE —A year ago, Kendallville resident Gabe Argueta weighed 340 pounds and was facing surgery after an accident cracked his ribs and aggravated a long-time back problem.
To prepare for the surgery, he began walking outdoors for exercise, frequently using Noble Trails’ Fishing Line Trail.
“It was a good place to go for peace, solidarity and exercise,” said Argueta, describing his trail experience since 2021 as a spiritual journey.
He’s now 120 pounds lighter, running 3-4 miles every day and grateful. On Sunday, he decided to care for nature the way it cared for him.
Argueta packed his backpack with 40 trash bags and filled 19 of them with trash he picked up from a mile-long section of the Fishing Line Trail near C.R. 600E. He thought he would celebrate the spring equinox, too.
He wasn’t looking for any glory, but he was spotted at work by two Noble County board members. They posted their thanks and pictures of Argueta on Noble Trails’ Facebook page.
“It’s important to get outside. I’m a believer in taking care of the earth,” he said Monday. “I believe nature heals.”
Argueta filled each bag, setting them by the road so Noble County Disposal could pick them up. He worked from noon to 5:30 p.m.
“It was a lot of glass bottles, fast-food trash and alcohol bottles,” he said. “And two places with meth trash. Kendallville police got that.”
“I took five minutes at one place to gather the glass bottles.”
Glass bottles are recyclable.
Argueta said his friends are going to help him clean the other side of the trail in the near future.
“Take care of the woods and it will take care of you,” he said. “The point is that nature heals the soul.”
Argueta works at Flint & Walling, loves gardening and is an avid mushroom hunter in addition to running. He said he hit a personal goal of running 20 miles last week,
He plans to volunteer again on Tuesday, April 26, for the Kendallville Rotary Club’s Clean-Up Day for the Fishing Line Trail. Volunteers should meet at 5 p.m. at the Kendallville VFW, 127 Veterans Way and Lima Road (S.R. 3); dress for the weather and bring gloves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.