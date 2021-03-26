LAGRANGE — Lakeland has a new superintendent.
The school board announced Friday morning it has offered the school district’s top job to West Noble High School Principal Dr. Gregory Baker.
Baker steps in, replacing current Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel, who announced in December she would be retiring at the end of the current school year.
Board President David Larimer said he and the rest of the board members were impressed by the high quality of all the candidates who applied for the job. But Baker’s proven track record of raising academic standing at West Noble, his understanding of the of northeast Indiana, and his leadership at the helm of West Noble High School, said Larimer, made Baker the board’s first choice.
“We had a lot of qualified candidates. I don’t want to downplay any of the other candidates. But West Noble groomed Dr. Baker to be a superintendent and they did an excellent job. His leadership, his proven record raising academic standards, and his understanding of the community really stood out for us.”
Larimer said he and the board devoted a great deal of time to their search. He said board members met for more than 25 hours in executive sessions meeting job candidates and discussing those interviews.
Larimer said Lakeland and West Noble are remarkably similar school districts and that played in the board’s decision as well.
We’re excited,” he explained. “We have a lot of the same demographics.”
Baker will be formally introduced to Lakeland on Monday, April 12, when the board meets to officially approve his new contract. The board will then meet a week later to formally hire Baker, giving him a start date of July 1.
In a letter to members of the Lakeland schools’ community, Baker said he’s honored to be named the next superintendent of the Lakeland School Corporation.
“I have been impressed with the student-driven focus of the Lakeland Board of School Trustees and look forward to working with the students, staff, and community to advance Lakeland School Corporation to the next level in all aspects of education,” he said in that letter.
Baker has been the principal of West Noble since 2011. Before starting his career in education, he worked in the RV and construction industries. He also spent four years serving in the United States Marine Corps.
Baker holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Indiana University and earned his Ph.D. from Purdue University.
“I have 21 years of experience in education with five years teaching, six years as assistant principal, and 10 years as a high school principal. I deeply believe in a quality and comprehensive education for all students and seek to prepare them for their futures following graduation. I am honored to serve as your next superintendent and look forward to meeting each of you as we focus on excellence in education at Lakeland School Corporation,” Baker said in his letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.