Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Damien C. Eldridge, 42, of the 4700 block of Strathdon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Eldridge was held on $3,500 bond.
Kitty S. Hasse, 53, of the 16300 block of U.S. 6, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hasse was held on $1,000 bond.
David M. Meade, 48, of the 900 block of Herman Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Meade was held on $3,500 bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 28, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nelson was held on $3,500 bond.
Jason L. Taulbee, 42, of the 800 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Taulbee was held on $3,500 bond.
Aye A. Thin, 39, of the 3300 block of Diplomat Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thin posted $1,000 bond and was released Tuesday.
Marcus L. Vaughn, 43, of the 4700 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Vaughn was held on $500 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.