KENDALLVILLE — The Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and the Stomp Out the Stigma 5K now have approval to use public facilities for their events later this year.
The Kendallville Board of Public Works and Safety approved both the festival and the 5K event to be able to block off streets and use public places like Pocket Park and Bixler Lake Park for their scheduled days.
The Troll festival is scheduled for May 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is being coordinated by Kendallville’s Main Street Manager and President of its organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville, Kristen Johnson.
Last year’s festival was hosted on Aug. 14 and was pushed to that date due to COVID-19.
The festival plans to have Main Street closed particularly around the area of Mitchell and Rush Streets and also asked the board to allow them to use Pocket Park for the event as well.
On their application for public use of facilities, Johnson wrote they anticipate more than 3,000 people attending the Troll festival and plan to have at least 75 vendors.
She said the reason for blocking off the streets is to allow food trucks to be able to park in the area and have enough space.
In other business, the board gave approval allow Bixler Lake Park and Jansen Pavilion to be used for the 10th annual Stomp Out the Stigma 5K. The event will be hosted by the New Hope Clubhouse, who helps men and women recover from mental illness and holds the 5K to help end the stigma around mental health.
The organizer is Michael Steigmeyer of the Northeastern Center in Kendallville.
The run/walk will be on Sept. 10 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m and will include a cookout during the event.
The board approved $12,881.95 for phase one of the Drake Road Reconstruction project as pay request one and approved $12,389.41 for phase two of the project as pay request eleven.
