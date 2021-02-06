LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department announced it has downsized its annual celebration of spring, Maple Syrup Days, in order to keep patrons safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parks department staff is starting to schedule school tours of its maple syrup sugar shack, something they feel can be done safely.
“We’re not having the maple syrup festival in the traditional sense,” said Leslie Arnold, a naturalist with the parks department. “We are trying to set a good example and follow the health department’s recommendations. So we are instead hosting drive-through syrup sales.”
Typically, each year, the parks department hosts a two-day festival in mid-March, Maple Syrup Days, at the Maple Wood Nature Center. It draws thousands to the park.
Park department crews spend at least a month before that celebration tapping hundreds of maple trees in the park, and then collecting and boiling down that sap into syrup. The syrup takes center stage at the South Milford Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast.
That breakfast usually draws 3,500 people to the park. The money raised by the Lions Club is used to help fund park projects, as well as other philanthropic projects undertaken by the South Milford club.
In addition to the breakfast, the parks department also sells bottles of its syrup at the festival, as well as other maple-flavored treats.
But this year, that breakfast is up in air. South Milford Lions Club member Bruce Bowman said his organization has tentative plans to host at least a smaller version of the annual breakfast, perhaps a drive-through carryout breakfast.
Arnold said park department crews will make syrup. Those crews will go out into the woods at the nature center, but will harvest only about half the amount of sap they would in a normal year. That sap will then be boiled down and bottled and then sold at a drive-through event.
Many of the events final details are still in the works. Parks department staff have to wait until closer to the actual event in order to know what Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions will be in March. But at this point, some basic plans are underway to at least capture some of the flavor of the annual festival.
“We’ll have all of the other treats – the cotton candy, the suckers, and the kettle corn – in addition to the maple syrup for sale,” Arnold explained.
The Friends of the Park will still host its annual Fun Run but will be limiting the number of participants.
Arnold said she’ll be offering a tour of the woods that same day, but those numbers too will be limited.
The parks department has been cleared to host school groups that want to see how park department staff turns sap into syrup by boiling it.
“We feel like we can prepare better for the school groups,” she said. Each group will be kept separate from any other group that visits that same day.
Arnold said the parks department is trying to make the best of a tough situation.
“With the amount of planning that has to go into a festival of this size, you have to make a lot of decisions several months in advance. Given what we know at this time, and with the recommendations of the health department, we feel like this is the best for the community.”
Arnold said many families have attended the festival for generations, and the parks department wanted to do something for the community, even if it has to be smaller.
“We still want to offer the community something. We’re almost at a year with the coronavirus now, and we think we’ve figured out what works and what doesn’t, what’s safe and what isn’t, so we feel like we can offer a drive-through syrup sale very safely, she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.