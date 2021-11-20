ALBION — In the first quarter Friday, it looked like the Central Noble girls basketball team was going to run Fremont right out of the gym.
In took until midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cougars eventually did.
Central Noble rode a stellar start and a solid finish to a 53-35 victory over the Eagles.
The win improved the Cougars to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in Northeast Corner Conference contests. Fremont dropped to 1-3 in its conference opener.
Central Noble’s dynamic duo of Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, to pace the winners. Vice led the Cougars in rebounds with six.
Fremont was led by senior Jada Rhonehouse’s 11 points. Junior Natalie Gochenour added eight points. Junior Jennifer Martin grabbed a game-best seven rebounds to go with six points.
Central Noble led 18-5 after the first quarter, but the Cougars weren’t able to put the Eagles away until late in the contest.
Fremont scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to draw within 40-33 with 4:43 remaining in regulation.
After the Cougars missed a pair of free throws midway through the fourth, Fremont went on a streak in which it turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions.
Central Noble took advantage of the first turnover and got a three-pointer by Kiebel to make it 43-33 with 3:45 left to play.
It was Central Noble’s first field goal in more than four minutes.
After the Eagles turned the ball back over again, Kyleigh Egolf hit her second three-pointer of the contest to make it 46-33.
Another turnover led to a pair of free throws from Ashleigh Gray, which was followed by a steal by Vice. Vice was fouled as she drove up the court and made both free throws and it was 50-33.
Kiebel ended the 12-0 run with a bucket and the Cougars had their largest lead of the evening, 52-33.
Kiebel and Vice dominated the game’s opening quarter as the two combined to score Central Noble’s first 13 points. After Gray hit a bucket and Egolf knocked down a three-pointer, Central Noble led 18-5 after one quarter.
Fremont tightened things up in the second and third quarters, outscoring Central Noble 24-22 in those periods to make it 40-29 entering the fourth.
There was a scary moment in the third quarter with 1:09 remaining. Vice grabbed a rebound off a Fremont miss. As she turned to take the ball up the floor, Rhonehouse grabbed at the ball, too, and the two players smacked heads.
Rhonehouse had a badly bloodied nose, and Vice ended up with what looked like a pair of black eyes after the encounter.
Both eventually returned, but not until the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.