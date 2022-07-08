ALBION — An Albion man who allegedly fought multiple police officers for 20 minutes in March 2021 has been arrested again after he allegedly attempted to batter a child who had been bike riding with friends in Albion.
Fidel A. Murillo, 26, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday by Albion Police on a charge of attempted battery on a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 6 felony.
During an initial hearing on the new charge Friday in Noble Superior Court 1, Judge Steve Clouse set Murillo’s bond at $50,000.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the Thursday arrest, a girl was riding her bike with two friends in the area of Liberty Drive and Circle Drive Thursday evening.
Her two friends had gotten slightly ahead of her, and as she pushed her bike up the street, she could hear footsteps of someone running toward her. A man, later identified as Murillo, “tried to grab her arm.”
The girl was able to get away, but was shaken, calling police when she was free.
The girl did not know Murillo.
Murillo was later located by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Madison Renbarger and other officers walking along Jefferson Street, across from the Noble County Courthouse. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Twice during Friday’s brief proceedings, Clouse had to admonish Murillo, who appeared via video conference from the Noble County Jail, for speaking out of turn or for discussing items not appropriate for an initial hearing.
At the close of the hearing, Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Leslie Shively asked for Clouse to set Murillo’s bond at $25,000.
Clouse then asked Murillo if he wanted to speak on the issue of bond, and only on the bond issue. Instead, Murillo cursed at Clouse repeatedly and threw court-issued papers at the video camera.
Clouse set Murillo’s bond at $50,000 amid Murillo’s outburst. Murillo continued causing issues at the jail. Clouse ordered jail staff to remove Murillo from the video room before he could potentially see a contempt charge added.
Murillo’s next court date on the most recent case will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Murillo had been arrested on May 10 of this year on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a felony conviction in the 2021 incident. He posted bond on June 6.
According to the affidavit in the battery case, police have had dealt with Murillo on several occasions regarding what officers termed as “suspicious behaviors and actions.”
Those interactions included:
• On April 30 of this year, Murillo was trespassed from a East Main Street business in Albion for suspicious behavior;
• later that same day, Murillo was trespassed from a Northridge Village business in Albion on a similar complaint;
• on May 8, Murillo was trespassed from a South Cavin Street business in Ligonier for similar behavior.
A trespass warning forbids someone from returning to that business. Someone who does return to a business after being trespassed faces a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Murillo had been arrested at 11:06 p.m. March 9, 2021, by Noble County police following the fight the police.
The next day, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery filed formal charges of three counts of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
According to terms of a plea deal reached on Oct. 25, 2021, Murillo pleaded guilty-but-mentally-ill to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. The remaining four felony counts were dismissed.
Senior Judge Michael D. Rush sentenced Murillo to 1 1/2 years in jail. With credit for 114 days already served, Murillo received no additional jail time. He was also placed on probation for a year.
Murillo then was arrested on May 10 of this year on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to that original conviction. The next day, Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Murillo’s bond at $10,000.
Murillo posted bond and was released on June 6. His next court appearance on the probation violation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 13 in Noble Circuit Court.
The incident involving the fight with police began late on the evening of March 9, 2021, while Lock was on routine patrol. He allegedly observed a car being driven erratically, including making unsafe lane movements and an illegal U-turn on a state highway.
Upon the vehicle entering the CVS parking lot at 101 W. U.S. 6, Ligonier, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tanner Lock activated his emergency lights. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Murillo, continued driving the car forward at a slow rate of speed.
Lock exited his police vehicle and approached Murillo while Murillo was still in his vehicle. Murillo was allegedly unresponsive to police commands and also seemed disorientated, according to court filings.
Lock reached into Murillo’s vehicle to shift it into park. At this point, court documents allege, Murillo attacked him with his fists. Lock used his Taser on Murillo, according to the news release, and Lock was able to remove Murillo from the vehicle. But the fight continued.
Ware and Houser were the first local units to arrive on the scene, and Murillo allegedly continued to fight them as well, using his hands and feet.
In the wake of that incident, Lock was treated at Parkview Noble Hospital and was released. He suffered scrapes to his hands and bruises to his face. A news release said Lock was struck in the face multiple times as he tried to take Murillo into custody.
Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Les Ware and Patrolman Michael Houser also suffered minor injuries. Ware suffered scrapes and bruises to his hands. Houser suffered pain and swelling to his head.
Indiana State Trooper Richard Williams was allegedly spit on during the encounter.
Officers from the Albion and Rome City police departments also responded to assist.
Murillo also was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for evaluation before being incarcerated.
According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, “the fight and resisting continued for approximately 20 minutes.”
