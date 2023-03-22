ALBION — One counterfeit blue pill with the letter “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
The size of a baby aspirin.
Capable of killing 10 people.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 2,000 of those counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl, an opioid more potent — and lethal — than heroin, late last week as a result of a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant service that led to the arrest of an Avilla man.
“It’s unbelievable there are drugs like that that are floating around in Noble County,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “It’s unfathomable.”
Tristan Jones, 24, of the 200 block of South Main Street, was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony.
A Level 2 felony conviction is punishable by 10-30 years in prison, with the advisory sentence being 17 1/2 years.
At his initial hearing Tuesday, Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse ordered Jones to be held without bond for 15 days, giving time for DeKalb County authorities to determine whether to revoke Jones’ probation on a case in that county.
After that 15 day period, if DeKalb authorities choose not to pursue the probation violation, Jones would then be eligible to post $250,000 bond.
If he does post bond, Jones has to take part in a pre-trial services program, which would included GPS monitoring.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery asked for $250,000 bond during Tuesday’s initial hearing, citing Jones’ prior criminal history, which includes a resisting arrest charge and his danger to the community.
According to charging documents, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jones was stopped for speeding at 9:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Carey Coney.
Deputy Nicolas Dubea arrived to assist, and used his police K9 Jax to do a free air sniff around the Jeep. The dog allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, court records show.
No controlled substances were found during a search of the vehicle, but when Coney patted down Jones, he felt a small baggy or package in Jones’ front pants pocket. The baggy contained “a large amount” of small blue pills, with the letter “M” on one side and the number “30” on the other, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Legitimate pills with the same labeling contain prescription opioids.
Jones allegedly admitted to police that the pills were counterfeit and contained fentanyl and that he had been traveling to South Milford to sell the pills to another person.
Court documents allege Jones admitted to selling fentanyl pills to multiple people over the last several months, in some instances selling each individual more than 100 pills at a time.
A search warrant for Jones’ residence was granted in the early morning hours Friday.
A search of the residence led to the alleged discovery of an estimated 2,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
“That pill is 100% fentanyl,” an undercover officer with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit said.
The officer said for normal users, one pill is usually split between four or five people to get high. Hard-core addicts can use 2-3 pills per day, the officer said, as their drug use builds up a tolerance.
For someone who doesn’t use opioids and thinks they’re getting a morphine pill or oxycodone?
“You’ve got a very good possibility you’re going to die the first time you use it,” the officer said. “One pill could easily kill 10 people. It’s pretty scary. It really is.”
Opioid addicts who overdose can potentially be revived by a dose of Narcan.
The officer said there is a commonality to the hard-core users he has interviewed. They all say they have been revived by Narcan six or seven times.
All of them.
“Not some of them,” the officer stressed. “Everybody tells me that.”
The officer estimated that the 2,000-pill cache was enough to supply the entire addicted population of Noble County.
Weber said he appreciates the effort his officers are putting into combating the drug trade.
“These guys are hard workers,” he said. “They care about their community. That was an awesome arrest.”
Weber described Thursday’s arrest as a cooperative effort between his drug task force, Albion police, Avilla police, road deputies and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Jones had been charged July 7, 2020, in DeKalb Superior Court 1 with two felonies and five misdemeanors.
In that case, he was sentenced Feb. 24, 2021 to two years probation after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in which he admitted to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
A petition to revoke his probation was filed on Feb. 15, 2022. Another petition to revoke was filed on Dec. 22, 2022. He failed to appear for a probation violation status hearing on Feb. 28 of this year.
Jones is due back in DeKalb Superior for another status hearing at 10:30 a.m. on May 8 of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.