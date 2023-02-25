HOWE – For the first time, Howe music composer Howard Terrell’s first symphony will be performed today by a full symphony orchestra at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Wayne.
Unfortunately, Terrell won’t be there to hear it. Terrell, who recently turned 102, passed away on February 17 after a brief illness.
Terrell wrote this symphony in 1951. In his lifetime, Terrell wrote a total of five symphonies. Saturday’s performance requires the talents of more than 50 players, including a full string section, winds, brass, timpani, and cymbals.
“Presenting a work of this magnitude is challenging,” says Maestro Robert Nance, who is producing the concert as well as conducting the premiere.
Terrell’s daughter Deb Perrin said Saturday’s performance will be “bittersweet.”
“My father never heard his music played by a full orchestra,” she explained. “He was really looking forward to this performance.”
Terrell’s children, working through the Howard Terrell Family Foundation they created, have been working with Maestro Nance and his organization, Heartland Productions, Inc, to produce Saturday’s show. Nance and the orchestra will perform Terrell’s First Symphony in C-sharp minor. The performance will feature the musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association. Larry Garber, a Howard Terrell friend and neighbor, also provided support for Saturday’s performance.
During his lifetime, Terrell wrote a wide range of music, including his symphonies as well as concertos, and an oratorio.
Nance first met Terrell more than a decade ago when the conductor worked with Howe man to première Terrell’s oratorio “Sing a New Song.” In 2011, Nance and his Heartland Sings organization worked in collaboration with Dr. Nancy Menk, a professor of music and director of choral activities at St. Mary’s College in South Bend to present Terrell’s oratorio.
Born in 1921, Terrell learned to play a baritone while in high school. That set him on a musical path that would define his life. Terrell had already written his first piece of music just one year out of high school. But he said at that time of his life, Terrell found himself lost and unsure about his future. That’s when Terrell said he decided to say a little prayer asking for guidance.
“I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got to have your help. I cannot do this myself,’” he recalled during a 2021 interview with the News Sun. “‘I have all this music inside that I’ve got to get it out or my life is a waste.’”
After that, Terrell said he was moved to join the Army. It was 1940 and he started playing the upright string bass. When the war ended, Terrell was discharged, but he quickly reenlisted, this time joining the Army Air Corps, the forerunner of the Air Force. He was an original member of the U.S. Air Force Band and Orchestra. By 1954, has become a celebrated bass player and was playing bass with The Airmen of Note. Terrell completed bandleader school and earned the rank of master sergeant. He retired from the military in the mid-1960s and took a job teaching music at a military academy in New York. In 1970, came to northern Indiana and the Howe Military School to work as the school’s new music teacher and bandleader.
Royce Terrell, Howard’s son, recalled that throughout his childhood his father would spend every minute he could sitting at the family’s kitchen room table writing music. Once in a while, Royce remembered, his father would move over to the piano they owned and play a couple of measures of music.
“He wasn’t a pianist, so he’d just sit down and play what he was writing so he could hear it,” Royce recalled. “That’s pretty much how he wrote all of his music.”
Howard Terrell always called his music a gift from God.
“I had all this music in me that had to get out,” he said in that 2021 interview. “It still puzzles me to this day about how I seem to know all kinds of technical things about composing.”
Terrell wrote a total of five symphonies during his lifetime, as well as dozens of other major compositions, including military marches, jazz arrangements, concertos, symphonic suites, full orchestral/choral oratorios, and operatic solos. But all of that music remained tucked away, hidden from the world until 2010 when Terrell met Maestro Nance.
Nance called Terrell’s music unique.
“Howard’s music holds to a purity of style unaffected by the various trends in music that happened throughout the latter part of the 20th century,” he explained. “Further, his adherence to the use of motifs for his musical material and penchant for repetition has, in my experience, been the source of its appeal with audiences who have attended the concerts I have produced. I also believe that Howard used his compositional discipline to process the emotional ups and downs he experienced during his lifetime, which I find evident in the ebb and flow of his music.”
Nance said he’s excited to help make Saturday’s concert possible.
“I am excited to be able to help make this concert possible, grateful to the professional players in the orchestra for agreeing to play, and honored to be entrusted with the first performance of Howard Terrell’s First Symphony in C-sharp minor.”
Time barely slowed Terrell. The Howe music teacher kept on composing music right up until he was 100 years old. By that time, his daughter said, it was just too difficult for Terrell to hold the pencil that he used all those years to compose his music. Perrin said despite her father’s talent to create volumes of music, he didn’t really worry about whether anyone would ever perform any of it.
“True artists do not paint or compose for the public’s approval,” she said. “They create to satisfy their own creative obsessions. They are fully never satisfied nor content unless they are creating.”
But it’s important to Howard Terrell’s children, Royce said.
“We all really wanted to hear my father’s music,” he explained. “We’ve never heard one of his symphonies. We’ve heard a lot of smaller works, but never a full symphony. We have no idea what it really sounds like and are all looking forward to it.”
Nance created the arrangements of Terrell’s symphony for Saturday’s performance. The concert takes place at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, and is free and open to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted. Any donations will be used by the family foundation to cover the costs of future performances of their father’s work, Royce said.
Royce said his father would have continued writing music had time not taken away that gift.
“Yeah, he still had a hell of a lot more music in him,” Royce explained. “His pronouncement to anybody and everybody was that his music was a gift from God, and that’s why he was able to do it.”
