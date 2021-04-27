KENDALLVILLE — The wastewater treatment plants needs a pressing repair to one of its most important piece of equipment.
The sludge press — the last stop in line for the solid waste that goes from your drains the plant — is in need of some new rings that help separate water from solid particles in the final step of the disposal process.
The press is a hard-working piece of equipment at the wastewater plant, with Superintendent Mark Schultz stating that it's processed more than 40 million gallons of sludge since going into operation in 2017.
Sludge presses generally work by feeding the mud-like solid effluent into the machine through a cylinder of rings with series of rotating blades that force water out while keeping the larger solid particles moving through the tube. At the end, the result is a dried solid material that has an almost powdered consistency. That material is then collected and shipped out to landfills.
Over time, the daily operation, water and pressure running through it wears out those rings and reduces their ability to remove water from the sludge, leading to the final product becoming more and more laden with water which adds weight and volume to the output for disposal.
"You're hauling a lot of water with this," Schultz said. "They'll get to the point when they're so worn they won't press at all."
Schultz noted that the machine is critical because it's the one item at the wastewater plant that doesn't have a backup. While other systems have some redundancy in case something breaks or needs to be taken down temporarily for repairs, the sludge press is the one and only so any shutdown effectively stops the end of the treatment process.
"This literally keeps the plant running more so than anything else," Schultz said. "I think it's something we should be looking at for capital run down the road."
The city can rent a press, if needed, for $12,000 per month, but the rental equipment would be outdoors and therefore can't be used in cold weather.
Schultz said he'd like to have a second unit as a backup or to share loads, but a new sludge press can run around $670,000 so it's a major purchase.
For now, the city board of works approved the $14,500 purchase for new rings for the current press to give it a new life.
Schultz said because of the volume that Kendallville runs through its press, the manufacturers has agreed to warranty the new ring unit for 10,000 hours — slightly over 400 days if the press were running nonstop.
