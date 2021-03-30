Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Angela D. Brickey, 31, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Brickey was held without bond.
Christina L. Carranza, 32, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Carranza was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary A. Centers, 30, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Centers was held without bond.
Caitlin A. Gumulauski, 30, of the 600 block of Simon Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Friday on three warrants. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David E. Hicks, 40, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Hicks was held on $2,500 bond.
Jody Sizemore, 31, of the 11400 block of Highway Route 825, Oil Springs, Kentucky, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sizemore was held without bond.
Robert L. VanVactor, 23, of the 100 block of Short Street, Churubusco, was booked at 9:02 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Blaide R. Doran, 18, of the 9500 block of East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Doran was released on his own recognizance.
Shane M. Himes, 40, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a body attachment warrant and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Himes was held on $500 cash bond.
Jonathan L. Perkins, 32, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Perkins was held on $1,000 bond.
